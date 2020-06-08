Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of LogMeIn worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

LOGM opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

