US Bancorp DE Sells 4,560 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

