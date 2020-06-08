Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,690 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

Shares of AAP opened at $146.10 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.