Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.