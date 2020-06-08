Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cognex worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

