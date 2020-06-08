Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $89,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $32,863,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 16.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of UN opened at $53.72 on Monday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.