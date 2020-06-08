Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

