Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

