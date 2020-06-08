Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.46 Million Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.08 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

