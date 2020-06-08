Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) PT at $54.00

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

MPC stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

