Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $353,000 Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.30% of Biglari as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biglari by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biglari by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 491.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.