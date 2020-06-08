Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $353,000 Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.30% of Biglari as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biglari by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biglari by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 491.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of BH opened at $88.36 on Monday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

