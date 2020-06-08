Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 958 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $73.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,720 shares of company stock worth $28,043,852. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

