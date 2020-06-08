Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,447 shares of company stock valued at $907,551 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

