Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.