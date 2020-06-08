Pacitti Group Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,021.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

