Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.