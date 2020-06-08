Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,816 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

