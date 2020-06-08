Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 742,749 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $21,731,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.35. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

