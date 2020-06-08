Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $72.80 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $86,930.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

