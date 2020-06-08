Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PG&E by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PG&E by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 697,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PCG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

