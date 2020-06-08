US Bancorp DE Buys 2,705 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 165,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,796.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $231,669. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $120.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

