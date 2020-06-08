US Bancorp DE Has $1.70 Million Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ITT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

ITT opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

