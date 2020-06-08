U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,072,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after buying an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 322.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 45,691 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $86.66 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

