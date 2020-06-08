Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of American Equity Investment Life worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $24.94 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

