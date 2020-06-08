Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $62.58 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

