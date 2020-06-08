Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $28,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 976,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,093. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

