Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of TCF Financial worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCF. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

