Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $92.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

