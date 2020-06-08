Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.11 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,141,840 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,400 shares of company stock worth $406,610. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

