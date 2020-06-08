Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,503 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Tikehau Investment Management raised its holdings in NVR by 1,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $135,073,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,491.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,023.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,434.34. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

