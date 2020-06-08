Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.03% of Grocery Outlet worth $31,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 54,826 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,115,735.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,954.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,652,352 shares of company stock worth $579,674,619.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

