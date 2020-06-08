Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of BellRing Brands worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3,736.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 297,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 179,905 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.97 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

