Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 552,275 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.87% of Pagerduty worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,737,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,130,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pagerduty by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 311,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pagerduty by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 295,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,188,427.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,452,243.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Pagerduty Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.