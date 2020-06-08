Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 23,400 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

HOLI stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.