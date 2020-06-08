Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,533 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $169.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

