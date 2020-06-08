Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PML opened at $13.12 on Monday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

