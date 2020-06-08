Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PML opened at $13.12 on Monday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

