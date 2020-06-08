Spire Inc (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6225 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

