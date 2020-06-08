Mercury General Co. (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by an average of 199.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 75.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

MCY stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $2,493,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,199,918.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 537,915 shares of company stock worth $19,974,389 in the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

