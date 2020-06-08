Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

