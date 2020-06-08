Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.
Shares of PMX stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
