SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,043 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $105,557,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $811,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,184 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $235.20 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.76.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

