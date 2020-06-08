Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

EBS opened at $86.91 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at $86,405,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,785 shares of company stock worth $14,322,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

