Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

