Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 49,258 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.