Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.03 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,788 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 27,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

