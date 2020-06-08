Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

