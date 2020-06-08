Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 85,486 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,486 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 33.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LKQ by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LKQ by 432.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 861,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stephens reduced their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

