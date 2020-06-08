Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,701,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

