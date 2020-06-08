NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

