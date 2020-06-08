69,218 Shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 1,704,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

