Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $87.43 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

